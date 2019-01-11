Glowing Pac-Man Bedside Lamp With Game Sound Effects

January 11, 2019

pac-man-lamp-1.jpg

This is the $35 Pac-Man light available from ThinkGeek. The plastic pellet-muncher measures 8-inches in diameter and plays the game start music when you plug him in. He also comes with a remote control to adjust the brightness or play one its 12 different in-game sound effects. Fun! Plus with such a voracious eater as Pac-Man sitting by my bed, I won't feel so guilty about all the midnight snacking I do. "Your bedside table is literally a mini-fridge." Oh I'm sorry, is this the first time you've ever witnessed somebody living the dream?

Keep going for a couple more shots including one of Pac-Man running from Inky.

pac-man-lamp-2.jpg

pac-man-lamp-3.jpg

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's always nice to have a friend that's a good eater around.

  • PUNX

    I need this so it can eat all the ghosts in my room.

