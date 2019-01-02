Over The Line!: Woman Bites It Hard While Bowling

This is a short video of a woman bowling who, desperate not to step over the line, winds up losing her balance, stepping into the gutter, then proceeds to slip and try to shine her teeth with the alley wax on the lane next to hers. Still, it looks like she did get eight pins. Granted those pins don't count because she was over the line, but she did get them. Now if you just hold on a second, I think I saw a coupon for dental bridges in the paper.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who wants to know if this was a league game that decides who enters the next round robin.