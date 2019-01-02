Over The Line!: Woman Bites It Hard While Bowling

January 2, 2019

over-the-line.jpg

This is a short video of a woman bowling who, desperate not to step over the line, winds up losing her balance, stepping into the gutter, then proceeds to slip and try to shine her teeth with the alley wax on the lane next to hers. Still, it looks like she did get eight pins. Granted those pins don't count because she was over the line, but she did get them. Now if you just hold on a second, I think I saw a coupon for dental bridges in the paper.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lucinda, who wants to know if this was a league game that decides who enters the next round robin.

Whee, I'm A Log!: POV Footage Of A Piece Of Lumber Passing Through A Sawmill

Previous Story

Oh, You Know, Just An Egret Bird Surfing An Alligator

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: balance, bowling, falling, having a great time followed by a terrible time, hurting yourself, obviously you're not a golfer, ouch, ow my noeth!, slippery, sports, teeth are overrated anyways soup is where it's at, the big lebowski, video, wait -- but why were you filming?
Previous Post
Next Post