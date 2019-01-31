Oscar Worthy: Cat Plays Dead Very Convincingly

This is a short video from Buriram, Thailand of a cat who's learned to play dead right up there with the very best of dogs. That other cat behind it -- I'm not sure what it's good at, but based on the video I'm guessing licking itself and watching. Now not to toot my own horn or anything, but I'm not too bad at those things either.

Keep going for the whole video (it plays dead twice) while I write in this cat for every Oscar category including best makeup and sound design.

Thanks to Irina A, clearly on the cutting edge of all things cat related.