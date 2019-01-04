Optical Illusion Hidden Image Revealed By Shaking Your Head

January 4, 2019

shake-your-head-cat-picture.jpg

This is a hidden image of a cat that can be revealed by shaking your head. I tested it and it works, although now I have a splitting headache and will probably need to go home at lunch to lie down for a bit. "You mean hit the nearest Mexican restaurant and slam a bunch of margaritas?" That man just looked like me. If you're interested you can follow the Instructable HERE to make your own hidden photo optical illusion, but please, no penises. "You already made enough for the entire internet?" I've already made enough for two internets.

Thanks to David D, who agrees shaking your head at your computer monitor is all fun and games until you spin yourself out of your office chair and get your tie stuck in the paper shredder.

