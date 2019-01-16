One Man Work Crew: Guy Unloads Giant Concrete Pipes From Truck All On His Own
Aaaaaand we're back. Whichever one of you keeps breaking the internet, you need to stop, I'm trying to work here. "Work, LOL." Dammit, I don't have time for your insolence. This is a short video (possibly from Russia with love?) of a man unloading massive concrete pipes from the back of a flatbed truck without any help from anyone except a bunch of old tires and a couple rocks. Sure the person filming possibly could have helped, but what were they gonna do besides get crushed? And speaking of crushing things *flexes* well? "Looks like you've been crushing it at the all-you-can-eat buffet." I pride myself in getting my money's worth. PROTIP: Bread is just filler and make sure to fill your bookbag with soft-serve and crushed OREOs on the way out.
Keep going for the video in better quality and a much higher framerate so you can really see those tires suffer while I speculate just how many broken pipes it took to perfect this technique.
That's how it should be done
Thanks to JD, who agrees why hire two workers when you can just hire one with a bunch of tires who's no stranger to a rodeo?