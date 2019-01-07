Okaaaaay: Guy Proposes To Girlfriend With A Tattoo Of Their Cat On His Ass

cat-tattoo-proposal-1.jpg

This is a shot of the cat tattoo that romance isn't dead believer Richard Curtis got on his ass to propose to his girlfriend. The tattoo is a picture of their rescue cat Pinky, with 'Will You Marry Meow?' below his face. How could anybody say no to that? Some more info on the engagement while I don't get an ass tattoo to propose to my girlfriend:

Dustin explained the elaborate proposal also involved a game of pool at his mate's, which would be a sure-fire way of getting his backside out for all to see, including bride-to-be Lindsey.

"To reveal my bum tattoo, I had to on purpose get seven-balled at pool in my neighbours' bar in their back garden," he said.


"If you get seven-balled then the pants come down. I'm a very good pool player so you can imagine the shock amongst the regulars that know me.

"Down came my pants, everyone cheered and Lindsey, my fiancé put her face right in there so she could read the question. This gave my friend Danny time to give me the ring he had stashed and I presented to her as she came up from reading my bum."

Hey, different strokes for different folks. I imagine Richard thought sure I could do a traditional down on one knee proposal, but how can I get my ass involved? What can I say -- great minds think alike. "You didn't, GW!" I didn't YET.

Keep going for a shot of Pinky, the happy couple, and one more shot of the tattoo.

cat-tattoo-proposal-2.jpg

cat-tattoo-proposal-3.jpg

cat-tattoo-proposal-4.jpg

  • Jenness

    For me, this is a lesson on who not to marry. Because...WTF.

    But to each his own, someone for everyone, I'm not going to judge even though I just did a little.

  • The_Wretched

    I too was worried about her having to fish the ring out of the kitty keester. How far in advance did he get the kat tat? I mean, was it like in the summer of '03 and he's just sat on it until now?

  • Douchy McDouche

    I would've gone with "Will you meowrry me?"

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    When I saw that he had stashed the ring, my mind started to explore the possibilities of where.

  • Ez

    My first thought as well. Also, the included pic of the cat is amazing. Why did this guy choose the generic cat face tattoo when he could have had a tattooed reproduction of that shot?

  • Wooder

    The cat shows his privates and the fiancee shows his ass.

    Like what's the girlfriend's issue?

    This sounds like a threesome...

