This is a shot of the cat tattoo that romance isn't dead believer Richard Curtis got on his ass to propose to his girlfriend. The tattoo is a picture of their rescue cat Pinky, with 'Will You Marry Meow?' below his face. How could anybody say no to that? Some more info on the engagement while I don't get an ass tattoo to propose to my girlfriend:

Dustin explained the elaborate proposal also involved a game of pool at his mate's, which would be a sure-fire way of getting his backside out for all to see, including bride-to-be Lindsey. "To reveal my bum tattoo, I had to on purpose get seven-balled at pool in my neighbours' bar in their back garden," he said.

"If you get seven-balled then the pants come down. I'm a very good pool player so you can imagine the shock amongst the regulars that know me. "Down came my pants, everyone cheered and Lindsey, my fiancé put her face right in there so she could read the question. This gave my friend Danny time to give me the ring he had stashed and I presented to her as she came up from reading my bum."

Hey, different strokes for different folks. I imagine Richard thought sure I could do a traditional down on one knee proposal, but how can I get my ass involved? What can I say -- great minds think alike. "You didn't, GW!" I didn't YET.

Keep going for a shot of Pinky, the happy couple, and one more shot of the tattoo.

