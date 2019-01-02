Oh, You Know, Just An Egret Bird Surfing An Alligator

This is a short video from Gatorland in Orlando, Florida, of a great egret casually surfing on the tail of an alligator as it swims around the swamp. It's kinda crazy to watch because you know they're there and they have to be ridiculously huge, but you can't see the bird's balls. "You really are an idiot, you know that?" Hey I'm not the one surfing an alligator.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Davie W, who agrees you ain't a real great egret until you've surfed two gators, one foot on each.