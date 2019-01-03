Oh, You Know, Just A NYC Squirrel Eating An Egg Roll In A Tree

This is a short video from New York City of a squirrel sitting in a tree eating an egg roll. And as the videographer pointed out, it doesn't look like this squirrel's first egg roll either (because it's so chubby). MUST BE NICE. That squirrel is probably eating better than I do. It's probably also eaten more fortune cookies than I have, and probably gotten better fortunes too. Take this one for example, 'You're gonna die' - what does that even mean? *clutches chest, collapses to floor* "Jesus, GW, are you alright?!" I'm fine, I'm fine -- I think my tapeworm is just on the move again.

Keep going for the video, which is really just a higher res version of the gif.

Doesn't look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

Thanks to hairless, who knows a good egg roll when he sees one, and that is a good egg roll.