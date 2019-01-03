Oh, You Know, Just A NYC Squirrel Eating An Egg Roll In A Tree

January 3, 2019

This is a short video from New York City of a squirrel sitting in a tree eating an egg roll. And as the videographer pointed out, it doesn't look like this squirrel's first egg roll either (because it's so chubby). MUST BE NICE. That squirrel is probably eating better than I do. It's probably also eaten more fortune cookies than I have, and probably gotten better fortunes too. Take this one for example, 'You're gonna die' - what does that even mean? *clutches chest, collapses to floor* "Jesus, GW, are you alright?!" I'm fine, I'm fine -- I think my tapeworm is just on the move again.

Keep going for the video, which is really just a higher res version of the gif.

Thanks to hairless, who knows a good egg roll when he sees one, and that is a good egg roll.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    It's the Godsquirrel! I bet he even sounds like a little Marlon Brando, too!

  • AndrewP

    What's an egg roll? Is that like some sort of omelette burrito?

  • GeneralDisorder

    It's delicious. It's pretty similar to a burrito but the roll part coated with egg then fried. They're supposed to be very crunchy. Here's a video explaining how to make them:
    https://youtu.be/UCAfDngsQcQ

    You can get chicken, beef, pork, shrimp at a lot of "chinese" places.

  • WhiteEagle2

    That is a fat ass squirrel.

  • Jenness

    Duhh, it's eats egg rolls

  • Irina Abramovich

    2nd!!!! =)

    My kitten, Calvin, ate Brie cheese today and slept in a big strawberry.....

  • GeneralDisorder

    Gross! A fluff-rat! Someone should kill that smug little bastard before it shits all over the place.

