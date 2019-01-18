Oh, Just A Part-Dingo Dog Getting Massaged By Two Remote Controlled Boxing Robots

January 18, 2019

dingo-dog-robot-massage.jpg

This is a short video from Australia of a part-dingo dog getting massaged by two remote-controlled boxing robots. It looks like he's enjoying it too. Me? I'd be really upset about it, but that's just me and I don't ever want robots so close to my face or ass. Unless, UNLESS-- "Sex robots." That's not what I was going to say. "It's what you were thinking though." What I was thinking and what I was gonna to lie and say are two totally different things.

Keep going for the video of a dingo-dog just trying to relax after a long day of baby eating.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who still remembers the first time he learned he could use two Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots to give himself a foot and leg massage.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Hello, police. A robot ate my dingo.

