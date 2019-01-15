Officially Licensed Kinda Similar Replicas Of The Magic Carpet From Aladdin

Because I can show you the world, shining, shimmering, splendid, this is the offiically licensed Aladdin Magic Carpet Rug available exclusively from ThinkGeek and GameStop ($70). The 100% polyester rug measures 39-inches by 79-inches and I don't understand why they didn't make it look more like the one from the movie (picture HERE or after the jump for reference. I mean it's SIMILAR, but why not make it even MORE similar? Where's the DETAIL? Would the extra color and accents have really cost that much? I mean so what if you have to sell it for $100 instead of $70, it's not like I was going to buy one at any price over $30 anyways.

Keep going for a shot of the actual Aladdin magic carpet, and a couple more product shots.

Thanks again to hairless, who's not even convinced it actually flies.