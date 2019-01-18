Officially Licensed Full-Scale Jim Henson's Labyrinth Door Knockers

January 18, 2019

labyrinth-door-knockers-1.jpg

These are the officially licensed, full-scale door knocker replicas (both 14-inches wide -- they're big knockers) of the ones in Jim Henson's Labyrinth available for pre-order today from Chronicle Collectibles. Unfortunately they aren't animatronic and don't talk like the ones in the movie, which, for $399 apiece or $625 for a set of two, I think we can all agree they should. Also who even has a front door grand enough for a 14-inch door knocker, and can I come live with you as a pet? "Not a chance." But what if I told you I was the babe? "What babe?" The babe with the power. "What power?" The power to eat out of a dog bowl and do whatever you say, now have we got a deal or what?

Keep going for a bunch more shots, including one with a hand for size reference. I told you they were big knockers.

labyrinth-door-knockers-7.jpg

labyrinth-door-knockers-2.jpg

labyrinth-door-knockers-3.jpg

labyrinth-door-knockers-4.jpg

labyrinth-door-knockers-5.jpg

labyrinth-door-knockers-6.jpg

labyrinth-door-knockers-10.jpg

Thanks to carey, who agrees for $400 they should probably come with an integrated Ring doorbell cam.

