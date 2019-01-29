Oblivious Tourist In Australia Picks Up Extremely Deadly Blue-Ringed Octopus

This is a short video from an Australian beach where an oblivious tourist picked up a blue-ringed octopus. Whatever happened to stranger danger? Despite their diminutive size, blue-ringed octopuses are regarded as one of the most deadly animals on the planet, with enough of the neurotoxin tetrodotoxin to kill as many as 26 adults in a matter of minutes, typically by suffocation caused by paralysis of the diaphragm, all while the victim is entirely conscious but unable to move or ask for help. For the record, that is not how I want to go. It's probably not how any of my worst enemies want to go either, but *buying tetrodotoxin from man in trench coat* maybe they should have thought about that before building their castles so close to mine.

Keep going for the video while somebody in the comments expresses their disappointment that they weren't bitten for filming vertically.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's crazy to think Steve Irwin got stingrayed yet this person is still out there.