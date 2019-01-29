Oblivious Tourist In Australia Picks Up Extremely Deadly Blue-Ringed Octopus

January 29, 2019

This is a short video from an Australian beach where an oblivious tourist picked up a blue-ringed octopus. Whatever happened to stranger danger? Despite their diminutive size, blue-ringed octopuses are regarded as one of the most deadly animals on the planet, with enough of the neurotoxin tetrodotoxin to kill as many as 26 adults in a matter of minutes, typically by suffocation caused by paralysis of the diaphragm, all while the victim is entirely conscious but unable to move or ask for help. For the record, that is not how I want to go. It's probably not how any of my worst enemies want to go either, but *buying tetrodotoxin from man in trench coat* maybe they should have thought about that before building their castles so close to mine.

Thanks to Allyson S, who agrees it's crazy to think Steve Irwin got stingrayed yet this person is still out there.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    At least we know these little guys will never go extinct. I'm pretty sure every country's military has a secret breeding program with enough stock to repopulate the whole world.

  • ChungLingSoo

    Well, it does look like a tasty, sweet new kind of thick Tutti-Frutti candy syrup.

  • I'm just disappointed they weren't bitten for filming vertically.

    Wait, does an octopus bite? Oh god, now I have to do research. If octopuses have teeth I'm gonna lose it.

  • sizzlepants

    beaks like squid

  • Munihausen

    Close to the top of the very long list of things not to do while in Australia.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I'll keep that in mind, thanks!.....where do I find the rest of this list?

  • Konstantin

    If you're going to Australia, you already ignored first entry.

  • Closet Nerd

    Is there anything in Australia that won't kill you?!

  • Tom

    Some of the sheep.

  • InsertNameHere
  • sizzlepants

    The beer.

  • TimothyT
  • Closet Nerd

    Yeah... beer never killed anyone before....

