Netherlands 37-Meter New Year's Fire Gets Out Of Hand, Sets Smaller Fires On Nearby Buildings

January 2, 2019

I know, it's almost hard to believe a 37-meter tall fire built out of wooden shipping pallets might get out of hand, but that's exactly what happened in the seaside resort district Scheveningen of The Hague in the Netherlands, who competes with neighboring district Duindorp to see who can build the biggest fire every New Year's. Duindorp actually won this year, but Scheveningen earned a solid second place for a fire that spawned mini-tornadoes, carrying ash and burning debris into the roofs of neighboring buildings, setting them ablaze before they could be contained. Thankfully, there were no injuries, although authorities are now investigating what went wrong to decide whether the tradition should be continued next year, which is arguably the biggest injury of all. "Besides someone getting hurt." Right, I mean of course -- besides that.

