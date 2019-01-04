Mmmmm: Rare Artisan Cheese Infested With Live Maggots

January 4, 2019

This is a Great Big Story video detailing the production of 'Casu marzu' (literally, rotten cheese) in Sardinia. It's a wheel of pecorino cheese that's been exposed to cheese flies, which lay their eggs in it and, four to five months later, have overrun the cheese with their maggots who have made it all goopy and creamy and allegedly delicious from constantly eating and excreting it. Bon appétit!

What starts off as a regular wheel of pecorino is then visited by cheese flies that lay their eggs inside, giving the formaggio its signature zing. But, with a nickname like 'the world's most dangerous cheese," you can be sure that along with the cheese comes some risky business. Still, a handful of artisans continue to produce the traditional cheese, cementing its status in Sardinian culture.

Because of the potential health risks involved with ingesting live maggots, producers of the cheese are prohibited by the government from selling it, so they only make it for family and friends and me, which I then sell out of the back of a car. I'm kidding, I'm not into black market casu marzu. I'm sorry, I love fancy artisanal cheeses as much as the next connoisseur, but-- "Have you ever even had any other cheese besides string?" Only Kraft Singles.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    what if they irradiated the cheese like they sometimes do when shipping fruit, kill the maggots
    https://www.fda.gov/food/re...

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    In my mind, I heard Elmer Fudd singing, "KILL THE MAGGOT! KILL THE MAGGOT!"

  • lushkneebumbuild

    but if you just wait a few more days so the maggots hatch as flies(which then fly away) then you wouldn't be eating live maggots, then it should be ok right?

  • nitwit

    The minute someone says Delicacy the Red Flag goes up.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.
  • Talon184

    Erg....please post something ... anything ... so this is pushed down and I can't see it when Geekologie loads.

    Excuse me......gonna go throw up again....

  • Eric Ord

    The Geekologie message boards, am I right people???

  • I can think of at least one maggot.

  • Eric Ord

    That dirty bastard Ollie_Williams!

  • Homestar

    And some bacteria

  • Eric Ord

    What is that even supposed to MEAN???

  • Dani

    "The cheese is to die for"... literally!

  • Doog

    I like cheese as much as the next guy, but this is snapped

  • Ghost Pirates

    That "extra zing" is maggot poop and skin-molt.

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    What did cheese flies do before the invention of cheese?

  • lushkneebumbuild

    like barn owls they evolved after the cheese/barn did, splitting off a new subspecies from an older (and coincidentally now extinct) line

  • Corky McButterpants

    Just sat around on butter... oh wait!?

  • Bling Nye

    Pretty sure it's not the maggots but the bacteria that are the health risk...

    Maggots are just extra protein.

    Bacteria are assholes that produce toxins that make you shit blood until your kidneys shut down and you die.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nope. Lots of cheeses use bacteria, most famously the 'blu' in blu cheese. These maggots can get scared when they see you coming in for a bite, and try to jump out of the cheese, up to 6 inches and can get in your eyes or nose. But even if they just go where you were planning, they can survive in your intestines long enough to chew tiny holes through your guts, turning your insides into something even less appetizing than the cheese was.

