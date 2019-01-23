MIB: Men In Blues, A Blues Brothers/Men In Black Movie Mashup

This is MIB: Men in Blues, a 12-minute mashup of The Blues Brothers and Men In Black (plus some Alien, Predator and more than a dozen other movies thrown in for good measure). The film was CGI'd and edited by filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu, who I think we can all agree really outdid himself. Me? According to every employee performance report I've ever received, I have never outdone myself, but I have been caught sleeping on the job at least two dozen times, and once with my eyes open (they thought I was dead, it turned into a whole big thing).

Keep going for the video.