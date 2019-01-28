Meanwhile In Russia: Dad Builds Leaf Blower Powered Sled For Daughter

This is a short video demonstration of the dual leaf blower powered sled modified by a Belgorod, Russia man for his young daughter. Now that is some quality parenting. I remember when I was a kid we only had gravity-powered sleds and they only worked in one direction -- downhill. Those were different times. Now if you'll excuse me *begins foot-pedaling car* I need to go pickup Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from school.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees there's nothing worse than the sound of a neighbor's leaf blower before you're out of bed on a weekend morning.