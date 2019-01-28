Meanwhile In Russia: Dad Builds Leaf Blower Powered Sled For Daughter

January 28, 2019

This is a short video demonstration of the dual leaf blower powered sled modified by a Belgorod, Russia man for his young daughter. Now that is some quality parenting. I remember when I was a kid we only had gravity-powered sleds and they only worked in one direction -- downhill. Those were different times. Now if you'll excuse me *begins foot-pedaling car* I need to go pickup Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from school.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees there's nothing worse than the sound of a neighbor's leaf blower before you're out of bed on a weekend morning.

  • Jenness

    Who needs hearing when you can go as fast as lightning on snow! WHEEEEE!!!

  • Irina Abramovich

    I wish my kitten would build me a snow castle with little paw prints all over it..... he doesn’t even have to build a bathroom inside of it— I’ll jut go pee in the snow cereal boxes that he puts in it

  • Draco Basileus

    Turns out that the rampant consumption of vodka actually leads to some neat ideas.

  • Doog

    This is a great idea. Way better than using lead blowers to spin in a chair

