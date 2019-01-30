Marble Sports: The 2019 Marblelympics Qualifiers

This is a very serious almost 17-minute video of the 2019 Marblelympics qualifiers. The games consist of 20 different five marble teams competing in four different disciplines (funnel spin, block pushing, relay race, and underwater race) to clench 12 qualifying spots. There are official times, score-tallying -- the whole nine yards. Admittedly, as ridiculous as watching 17-minutes of marbles competing in sport qualifiers sounds, I found myself surprisingly angry afterwards when I realized the semi-finals haven't been posted yet.

Keep going for the video and at least skip around (particularly past 4:40), the serious commentating is absolutely fantastic.