Man Spotted Asleep Behind Wheel Of Tesla On Highway

This is a short video taken from a highway leaving Las Vegas of an elderly gentleman completely asleep behind the wheel of his Tesla Model X while somehow tricking the car's Autopilot feature into thinking he's awake. For reference, that is not very responsible driving. As a matter of fact, it's not driving at all, it's sleeping.

No matter how he's tricking the system into thinking there's an awake and alert human behind the wheel, it doesn't really matter. This is deeply and richly stupid.

Of course, Tesla absolutely does not want anyone doing this with Autopilot, under any circumstances. They have very specific safeguards to prevent this kind of dumbassery, and while, sure, a car without autopilot would have likely crashed much sooner, this is still a terrible idea. Tesla's Autopilot is, despite what many people seem to believe, not an autonomous driving system. It's what you would call Level 2 Autonomy at best, which is very, very much not self-driving.

Sure, so he probably just lost it all on blackjack and doesn't care anymore -- that's still no reason to risk other peoples' lives. Just pull over and take a nap, bro, your wife is still going to be furious regardless of when you get home. "I lost it all." I get it, I've lost it all in Vegas many times. "But your all is only a couple hundred bucks." That is true. "I lost half a million." Holy shit man, the Grand Canyon is the other way!

Thanks to hairless, who agrees this man clearly can't be that wicked if he's resting this peacefully.