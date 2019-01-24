Man Slices Through 28 Plastic Bottles In One Swing For World Record

January 24, 2019

This is a video of bottled water's public enemy #1 Donovan Phillips slicing through 28 plastic bottles with a single knife swing to set the unofficial world record. And what a crowd turnout! That one guy is even paying attention. If I didn't know anybody I'd swear this was at the Super Bowl. And I don't know any better, so where are all the funny commercials? "They don't play the commercials AT the game, they're only on television." Whaaaaat -- is that true? "Yes." I knew that. Is that for real true though?

Keep going for the whole video, complete with peacock strut.

Thanks to RD, who agrees ol' Donovan here is probably only a year or two of training away from 30 bottles.

