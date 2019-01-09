Man Inappropriately Licks Family's Doorbell For 3 Hours

January 9, 2019

doorbell-kissies.jpg

Because Florida Man occasionally gets the urge to migrate (often due to outstanding warrants in his home state), this is a clip of California Man Roberto Daniel Arroyo inappropriately licking a Salinas family's doorbell (not that there's really any appropriate way to lick a doorbell) over the course OF THREE HOURS. Drugs: they make you do things. "I think he's in love." I really hope not. I also really hope he just thought he was taking a tour of the lickable portion of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.

Keep going for the video, but you really don't need to see it, trust me.

Thanks to K Diddie and MSA, who both agree if you have to choose a bear or this guy at your doorbell, always choose the bear.

Such Coordination: Guy Performs Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Playing Two Acoustic Guitars Simultaneously

Previous Story

Guy Builds Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 Roller Coaster That Would Take Over 12.5 Real-Time Years To Ride

Next Story

  • Correction...there is no "inappropriate" way to lick a doorbell.
    Doorbells are people too, with feelings and needs like anyone else.
    How dare you shame the love between this man and this doorbell?
    They have something that you jaded cynics will never understand!

  • Suspiria

    https://youtu.be/URAqnM1PP5E
    /THIS playing softly in the background

  • tyr2180

    OK, i thought the best youtube comment I'd ever read in my life was on this video with "I don't recognize his face but his tongue rings a bell."

    But then someone called him "bellingual" and now I don't know what to think.

  • Draco Basileus

    Starting to think that Armageddon isn't such a bad idea.

  • scott19

    That's the romance we're missing in today's fast paced society.

  • Douchy McDouche

    You assholes. The guy has no arms and he's trying to ring the doorbell the only way he can.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    thats at least 20 minutes too long

  • James Mcelroy

    the snozberries taste like snozberries

  • Mark

    I got nothing.

  • Bling Nye

    Dress yourself up as a doorbell next time.

  • shashi
  • Jenness

    The best quote from the article was ""I thought I'd seen it all, but this takes the cake," neighbor Francisco Javier Estrada told KION."

    Lulllzzzz Yeah, no shit Francisco - it really does.

  • Tigerh8r

    I can't wait until he sues the homeowner for the nasty infection he caught from their dirty doorbell!

    That doorbell is clearly a slut!

  • The_Wretched

    Maybe he was auditioning.

  • Wooder

    I say make his tongue shorter so he can't lick anymore.

    Or put a plastic cone on him like they do for dogs.

  • Steven Rodriguez

    Inappropriately? Is there an appropriate way to do this? The word is redundant.

  • I think it was the act itself that was deemed inappropriate, not the way it was done.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Obviously there's an appropriate way. Behind closed doors with no clothes. Duh.

  • Beard

    Wut.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: california man, ding-dong, doorbell, drugs, florida man, get a room!, going for it, i've see it all now, kissing and loving, making out, oh wow, security cam, so that's what that looks like, video, well well well, wtf is wrong with you?, yeah you did, you're sick and you need help
Previous Post
Next Post