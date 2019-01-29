Man Demonstrates His Latest Magic Themed Hidden Compartment Coffee Table

This is a video of woodworker and lover of hidden compartments Adam Lundell demonstrating the latest iteration of his magic themed coffee table (previous version seen HERE, another hidden compartment table he built HERE). It's pretty sweet, and he definitely went even heavier on the hidden compartments this time. Can you ever have too many hidden compartments? SPOILER: Only if there's so many you forget they're there and sell the table with valuables still inside. I remember not too long ago I sold an entertainment stand without realizing I still had a USB stick tucked away under one of the DVD drawers. "What was on it?!" I don't want to say. "Tell me!" I shouldn't, really. "PLEASE." Alright, it was...no -- I can't. "I have to know!" FINE IT WAS MY PS4 BACKUP GAME SAVE FILES, OKAY?! "Well that was anticlimactic." Man I really hope those pictures don't surface online. "Wait, what?!" Nothing -- nothing.

Keep going for the video, it's pretty sweet.

Thanks to Michael W, who agrees hidden compartments are the best compartments. Same goes for passageways.