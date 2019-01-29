Man Demonstrates His Latest Magic Themed Hidden Compartment Coffee Table

January 29, 2019

This is a video of woodworker and lover of hidden compartments Adam Lundell demonstrating the latest iteration of his magic themed coffee table (previous version seen HERE, another hidden compartment table he built HERE). It's pretty sweet, and he definitely went even heavier on the hidden compartments this time. Can you ever have too many hidden compartments? SPOILER: Only if there's so many you forget they're there and sell the table with valuables still inside. I remember not too long ago I sold an entertainment stand without realizing I still had a USB stick tucked away under one of the DVD drawers. "What was on it?!" I don't want to say. "Tell me!" I shouldn't, really. "PLEASE." Alright, it was...no -- I can't. "I have to know!" FINE IT WAS MY PS4 BACKUP GAME SAVE FILES, OKAY?! "Well that was anticlimactic." Man I really hope those pictures don't surface online. "Wait, what?!" Nothing -- nothing.

Keep going for the video, it's pretty sweet.

Thanks to Michael W, who agrees hidden compartments are the best compartments. Same goes for passageways.

  • Deksam

    I think my heart has more hidden doors and locks to it.

  • Ghost Pirates

    "Now watch as this thing I built, which turns into this chessboard, and into a compartment, that unlocks other compartments, to do things with dice!!!"

    "Oh wait, that's actually impressive?"

    *fist pump*

  • Deksam

    Secret not so secret online...

  • Wooder

    I found another way to get in...it involves a circular saw!

  • Deksam

    All you need is a balcony.

  • All you needs a hammer.

  • Konstantin

    If we see listings for, "DnD manuals. Almost good condition, just need some tape," we'll know exactly what happened.

