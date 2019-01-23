Man Builds Homemade Flamethrower For Snow Removal

This is a video of a Grassy, Missouri man demonstrating the homemade flamethrower he constructed for quick snow removal. In his own words while I build a similar flamethrower to test if it's equally quick at roommate removal. UPDATE: He's already packing and I haven't even tested it yet, although I did make it clear I would be testing it on his bed:

"Ever since I was a kid I always thought it'd be cool to have a flamethrower so now that I'm older and more knowledgeable I went out and built one out of spare parts in my shop. It runs off a diesel and oil mix and is powered by co2. I hate snow and love to catch stuff on fire so I set the snow ablaze. Burns five gallons of diesel in about ten minutes and gets extremely hot. Has quick change tips to fan the spray or stream it for long distances of up to fifty ft."

Mmmm, the ol' diesel and oil mix -- that must have smelled amazing. 'Helllllllllp meeeeeeee.' The environment, ladies and gentleman! I only wish I could have been there to hold a cigar in my mouth and bet him he couldn't light it. "You're a brave soul, GW." I am the bravest soul. Now if you'll excuse me *yanks off tearaway track pants to reveal Speedo* I have a snorkeling date with a volcano.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees the best way to remove snow is to hibernate until spring, by which point Mother Nature should have removed it herself.