Louis Vuitton Releasing A $2,500 Plexiglass Jenga Game

January 30, 2019

louis-vuitton-jenga-1.jpg

Because the 1% are, for the most part, ridiculous human beings, these are a couple shots of the $2,500 Jenga style game set from Louis Vuitton. I say Jenga style game because it isn't an officially licensed Jenga product, presumably because Hasbro just laughed and hung up the phone when Louis called. Instead of wood, the game consists of 54 colored plexiglass game pieces adorned with Louis Vuitton patterns. The game is being released as part of Louis Vuitton's 2019 Fall-Winter collection and is expected to sell out quickly because I really don't want to live on this planet anymore.

Keep going for one more shot.

louis-vuitton-jenga-2.jpg

Thanks to v, who encourages you all to remember you don't get to take $2,500 Louis Vuitton Jenga sets with you when you die, no matter what ancient Egyptians would have you believe.

