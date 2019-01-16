Looks Legit: $10 Infinity Gauntlet Replica 'Indistinguishable From The One In The Movies'

January 16, 2019

infinity-gauntlet-1.jpg

This is one of the $10 Infinity Gauntlet replicas available from Etsy seller MutualRivals. It's advertised as "Indistinguishable from the one in the movies," but I would argue it actually looks better than the one in the movies. You can almost smell the power. It smells like *inhaling deeply* lemon Palmolive?

Exact 1:1 scale replica of The Infinity Gauntlet. Indistinguishable from the one in the movies. Includes all 6 Infinity Stones(Gems). Control the Universe! Be careful when you snap your fingers while wearing though!


Wearable, left hand, large adult size, glove includes these stones:

Space Stone
Reality Stone
Power Stone
Mind Stone
Soul Stone
Time Stone

Warning: Doing dishes with The Infinity Gauntlet may cause stones to fall off and be lost to the vast expanse of the pipes.

Note: Glove will sometimes differ very slightly from the one in the images. What with being handmade.

I also have a separate listing that's just the set of stones. If that's your thing!

Medium and small sized adult gloves available upon request.

On one hand, it probably is the best wearable Infinity Gauntlet replica you're going to get for $10. On the other hand *looks at other hand* A catcher's mitt? *gets pounded in face with softball* Oh right, we were playing. How are my teeth? "Missing." It feels like it. Take me to the hospital? "Settle for ice cream instead?" Deal!

Keep going for a couple more shots, including what the gauntlet might look like clutching a penis.

infinity-gauntlet-2.jpg

infinity-gauntlet-3.jpg

Thanks to Jennifer S, who agrees they should also make a right handed model. I know it's not canon, but I do need new driving gloves.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    Oh man I'm gonna snap so hard

  • FearlessFarris

    What's he going to do with all those right-handed gloves?

  • Wooder

    I posted this in my comments for this Geekologie posting https://geekologie.com/2018...

    I can see into the future...not too far...

  • Eric Ord

    Talk shit, get hit

