Learning By Looking: How Duct Tape Is Made

This is a video from Insider detailing the duct tape manufacturing process (which apparently starts with a penis-shaped glue mound), and what makes the tape so strong. SPOILER: Ducks. Lots and lots of ducks. "Did you even watch it?" I didn't need to.

Duct tapes were first invented by a female factory worker during World War II. They were originally called 'duck' tape because it was made out of a cotton duck fabric and it repelled water like a duck's back.

What did I tell you? "Not that." Similar though. "Not really." Call it a toss-up? "You were wrong." I've only been wrong once in my life and her name was Lydia. "Wait, what?" She ruined me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to carey, who agrees that behind every decent repair job, there's at least a half roll of duct tape.