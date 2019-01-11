Kid Eats It Hard After Inhaling Too Much Helium

This is some home security-cam footage of a kid at a birthday party that I wasn't invited to hitting a helium balloon a little too hard and getting light-headed and proceeding to fall flat on his face. At least he didn't land in the fire. Also, I'm not 100% convinced this wasn't an assassination attempt disguised as a helium overdose (actually an oxygen underdose), because not a single person watching seems to give a shit this kid just tried to eat the deck. *reminiscing unfondly* Reminds me of my own family. You know how many stitches I got growing up? None, not even when I really needed them.

Keep going for the video, complete with clown music while I speculate if security-cam videos are the new home movies.

