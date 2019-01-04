Just A Video Of Some Maniac Doing 45MPH In Reverse Down The Road

This is a video from Saint Paul, Minnesota of some maniac in what appears to be a ninth generation Chevy Impala reversing down a busy road at 45MPH in the lane next to oncoming traffic. In the videographer's own words while I try to locate and hire this lunatic as a stunt driver in my annual neighborhood stunt spectacular:

"I was driving down 3rd St E. in Saint Paul when I came upon a vehicle make, what looked to be, a U-turn in the middle of the street. Then it reversed up to the stoplight and stopped with their tail end pointing towards the stoplight. I thought they were just going to pull to the correct side of the street, so I left space for him to pull over but he stayed in that lane. I moved over to the right lane to go straight through the stoplight. When it turned green, I started going and so did the other vehicle, in reverse! He was swerving all over the road so I accelerated so that he wouldn't get near me. Eventually, I pulled over in a safe area because I wasn't comfortable with a vehicle driving in reverse at 45 mph right behind me. He drove all the way down Kellogg Blvd. in downtown Saint Paul."

So what do you think the best way to drive in reverse at high speeds is -- do you use the rearview mirror or do you look over your shoulder the whole time? Or do you do what I do and-- "Close your eyes and use the Force?" It's a technique I've been perfecting for years. "Define perfecting." I can almost make it out of the driveway.

Keep going for the whole video, which begins with an appropriate curse.

Thanks to Jennifer C, who agrees that, based on 2018, reverse is probably the new forward.