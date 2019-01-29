Just A Super Cool Cat In Sunglasses Lounging At The Bank

This is a short video from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil of a super cool cat wearing sunglasses and lounging at the bank while its owner makes a deposit. Or a withdrawal. Or maybe just swung by for a free lollipop. Some more info while I speculate why none of my pets can ever be chill:

"I never stay away from Dad. Wherever he goes I go too. My father always seeks to go to places where I can stay comfortable and if I'm not welcome, Daddy will not come in! That day I accompanied him to the bank."

OH SHIT -- IT CAN TALK TOO?! Now that is one deluxe cat. But seriously, is this real? It kinda reminds me of Weekend At Bernie's. I tried to watch its tail to see if it was animatronic, but I couldn't tell. "Well he does look like Garfield." Hoho, real he is, somebody lasagna that chubby bastard.

