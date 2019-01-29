Just A Super Cool Cat In Sunglasses Lounging At The Bank

January 29, 2019

This is a short video from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil of a super cool cat wearing sunglasses and lounging at the bank while its owner makes a deposit. Or a withdrawal. Or maybe just swung by for a free lollipop. Some more info while I speculate why none of my pets can ever be chill:

"I never stay away from Dad. Wherever he goes I go too. My father always seeks to go to places where I can stay comfortable and if I'm not welcome, Daddy will not come in! That day I accompanied him to the bank."

OH SHIT -- IT CAN TALK TOO?! Now that is one deluxe cat. But seriously, is this real? It kinda reminds me of Weekend At Bernie's. I tried to watch its tail to see if it was animatronic, but I couldn't tell. "Well he does look like Garfield." Hoho, real he is, somebody lasagna that chubby bastard.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Christina D, who agrees every bank should have a cool cat to greet customers.

  • Charlie Malone

    Clearly he hates Mondays.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    That is my spirit animal if I were a cool guy. I'm not, so it's not though.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Obviously casing the joint.

  • Josh Martin

    More like the joint wasted him.

  • ChungLingSoo

    That can't be a real cat. Or else it could be a heavily sedated real cat. No cat I've ever known is that lay-on-its-back-in-the-middle-of-human-traffic-mellow unless its on some new powerful strain of catnip.

    If that's the case: can I get some, too?

  • Irina Abramovich

    1st!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a COOL kitty!

