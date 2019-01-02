Threading The Needle: Jumping Off A 35-Foot Cliff Into Hole Cut In A Frozen Lake

2019 -- we made it. I feel like we just fought our way through the last wave of enemies to the final boss with zero lives left and only a quarter bottle of mana potion we bought from a disreputable rogue in a tavern. Bring it! This is a video of a Finnish youth cutting a hole in a frozen lake, then jumping off a 35-foot cliff into said hole, leading at least one blogger to speculate they don't have video games in Finland, or they do but it gets so cold in the winter that the controller buttons stick making them too frustrating to play. There's just no other excuse for this sort of behavior.

Keep going for the whole video while I surround myself with space heaters and try to rise from the ashes of my winter coat.

Thanks to Cliff S, who agrees there's nothing worse than jumping into a hole in a frozen lake then getting disoriented and not being able to find the hole out because then you die and your Youtube video wasn't really going to get that many hits anyways.