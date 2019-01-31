Video Of An Iranian Spider-Tailed Viper Luring A Bird

January 31, 2019

Note: Full video not for those who aren't comfortable with the circle of life, bird getting eaten.

This is a video of an Iranian spider-tailed viper, which has an arachnid-like caudal structure that it moves to mimic the appearance of a spider and attract prey. In this case, a bird. Admittedly, I was rooting for the bird, but apparently it didn't hear me yelling, "STAY AWAY, IT'S A TRAP!" at my phone. Whoever it was who just came into the bathroom did though, because I heard them turn around and leave immediately. Sounds like somebody is going to be pooping their pants at work this afternoon! "Is it you, GW?" More than likely.

Keep going for the whole video, or just watch the gif above and pretend like a bird didn't just meet its maker, your choice.

Dreams Really Do Come True: Limited Edition Chocolate Peanut Butter Milk

Previous Story

A Video Of The Speculative Political Alignments Of Mario Kart And Super Smash Bros Characters

Next Story
  • Closet Nerd

    I saw one of these at the Philadelphia Zoo on Sunday.... sadly no birds in the exhibit though

  • Douchy McDouche

    Almighty creator: "This viper isn't freaky enough. Something is missing."
    *adds spider to tail*
    Almighty creator: "Ahhh. My opus repulsus is complete."

  • Deksam

    Thanks to my Ornithophobia, this video freaks me out.

  • The_Wretched

    You'd think the spider would stop hanging out on the snake and that he snake would find it yucky to have it there.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: birds, damn mother nature calm down, don't fall for mr bird!, eating things, evolution, herpetology, mother nature, nature, oh wow, personally i wouldn't have a problem staying away because i'm not chasing after spiders or snakes, snakes, the circle of life, things that look like other things
Previous Post
Next Post