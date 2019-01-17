Don't Tell My Aunt: An Umbrella That Looks Like A Wine Bottle

January 17, 2019

Seen here getting cut from the Autobot tryouts, this is the $10 'Brella Vineyards Cabernet Wine Bottle Hidden Umbrella' available on Amazon (in burgundy or black). When in dry storage mode it looks like a bottle of cabernet wine, but when raining can be opened to expose a functional (albeit low-quality looking) umbrella. Now I love wine as much as the next person who's sadly learned it's socially unacceptable to play quarters or flip-cup with shots at a fine-dining establishment, but who needs an umbrella that looks like a wine bottle? Now I'm not saying there was clearly some miscommunication and the manufacturer screwed up, but I'm pretty sure this was supposed to be an umbrella that hides a wine bottle. Now that makes sense, but they should also make a parasol edition so people don't look at me funny when I'm drinking out of my umbrella in the middle of summer.

Thanks to Andrea, who agrees they should make a golf umbrella version that looks like a box of Franzia.

  • "A great conversation starter! The people waiting behind you at airport security will love it!"

  • Nicholas Conrad

    But.... Why can't your aunt know about this?

  • Douchy McDouche

    Because it will be hilarious when the umbrella pops open in her mouth. Have the paramedics on hold around the corner.

  • Wooder

    Don't we want it the other way around - an umbrella that has wine.
    Then you're singing in the rain!

  • Nicholas Conrad

    🙄

