I Want One: Man Makes Card-Reading Mini Jukebox For Father

This a short video demonstration of the custom wooden jukebox that designer Chris Patty built for his father. It works via a magnetic stripe card reader attached to a Raspberry Pi, which identifies the unique song card that was swiped, and plays the corresponding song. It looks like Chris made a fair amount of song cards too -- that's nice. The bar I always go to has one of those internet jukeboxes that will download almost any song, so I got the app (AMI Music) on my phone and play all the songs I want to hear but nobody else does without having to go up to the machine, so nobody knows it was me who played them. They get SO ANGRY. It brings me so much joy, plus I feel like a spy!

Keep going for the short demonstration, and you can go HERE to sign up for updates about the project if you want to make one yourself in the future.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees nobody works a jukebox like The Fonz.