I Am Getting Very Sleepy: Video Of A Snake's Hypnotic Defensive Display

This is a short video of a rhombic egg-eating snake (Dasypeltis scabra) in South Africa demonstrating its hypnotic defensive display, which includes a couple of fake lunges for good measure. Some more info while I dig my pocket watch out of a desk drawer and hypnotize a coworker into going to get me some coffee. Just remind me to tell them to look both ways before crossing the street this time:

Their diet consists completely of undeveloped bird eggs. They are almost completely devoid of teeth and are unable to break human skin, rendering them completely harmless (and defenseless) to us and other animals. To make up for this, they have developed an impressive defensive behavior where they form a coil and rub their rough scales together to make a rasping noise. While doing this, the snake will gape and mock strike at the "attacker", missing intentionally, as a real strike will show the attacker precisely how harmless this snake actually is. This defensive behavior is all a big act and is assumed to mimic the superficially similar, but highly venomous, Saw-Scales Viper found further north in Africa and Asia.

Mother Nature, am I right?

Keep going for this video, as well as another of the same behavior almost as if it's taught in snake school.

