How Fascinating: Video Of A Ghostly Tarp Dancing Around In The Wind

January 8, 2019

This is a short Facebook video of a tarp dancing and swirling around in the wind as if propelled by some unknown force underneath. Of course there is no unknown force, it's just the wind. OR IS IT? "It definitely is." But it could also be magic. "Only if you're an idiot." So you're telling me there's a chance.

Keep going for that American Beauty kid's new favorite video.

Thanks to David DD, who agrees magic, and ghosts, are everywhere.

