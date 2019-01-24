Holy Smokes!: Video Of Booby-Trapped Staircase At Meth House

Because even meth-heads watched Home Alone growing up, this is a video from an alleged meth house (I believe it) where some demolition/construction workers discovered a staircase booby trapped with a knife attached to a swinging crutch. Admittedly, inventive. Also: terrifying. So, the next time you're wondering how to protect your makeshift meth lab from intruders, just ask yourself -- what would Kevin McAllister do? Then don't do that and get your shit together, Jesus, what the hell's the matter with you?

Keep going for the full video demo, and please, don't do meth.

Thanks to Courty, for inspiring me to Home Alone my own apartment and irreparably mangle myself on the way to the fridge tonight.