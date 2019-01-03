Holy Smokes: Driver Dozes Off, Catches Serious Air Into Tunnel Roof, Walks Away With Only Bruises

This is a CCTV video released by Slovakian police of a BMW driver who apparently nodded off for a second and hit a roadside barrier like a ramp, launching him into the roof of the Borik tunnel near Poprad before barrel-rolling to the ground inside. Amazingly, the 44-year old driver walked away with only bruises. Still, I hope this serves as an important reminder -- you shouldn't drive tired. You also shouldn't drive angry. As a matter of fact you probably shouldn't even be driving at all, you don't even use your turn signals you monster.

Keep going for the video.

