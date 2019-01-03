Holy Smokes: Driver Dozes Off, Catches Serious Air Into Tunnel Roof, Walks Away With Only Bruises

This is a CCTV video released by Slovakian police of a BMW driver who apparently nodded off for a second and hit a roadside barrier like a ramp, launching him into the roof of the Borik tunnel near Poprad before barrel-rolling to the ground inside. Amazingly, the 44-year old driver walked away with only bruises. Still, I hope this serves as an important reminder -- you shouldn't drive tired. You also shouldn't drive angry. As a matter of fact you probably shouldn't even be driving at all, you don't even use your turn signals you monster.

  • Closet Nerd

    I love how the brake light doesn't come on until right before it hits the wall....
    #airbrakes

  • FAKE!!!

    This is a complete photoshop job. You can tell its a fake because the shadow's are all wrong.

    This is exaclylike that scene in the movie Never Back Down where Max has to steal 50 specific cars in 72 hours.

  • Closet Nerd

    Long time no comment

  • Keegano

    Wait, I've seen this in Freejack. He's trying to get to 2009.

  • No Nose Nosferatu

    When this baby hits 88 Miles Per Hour, you’re gonna see some serious shit!

  • Wooder

    To infinity and beyond!

  • Corky McButterpants

    Too a ninjaedit and wordage!?

  • kimnigelheywood already read

  • Werewolf Jones

    First half was all Bo and Luke. Man such a straight, perfect takeoff from essentially a rail grind. Too bad that tunnel got in the way of what could have been a picturesque landing.

  • Corky McButterpants

    Nothing to see here... just trying to get into the military base.
    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

  • Bling Nye

    iunderstoodthatreference.jpg

