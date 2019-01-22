Holy Smokes: Construction Worker Wrecks Hotel With Mini Excavator Over Pay Dispute
This is a video of a construction worker going nuts inside a hotel with a mini excavator after a pay dispute (read: he didn't get paid). My God that must have been fun. I mean the demolition part, not the not getting paid part. Not getting paid sucks, especially after my body spent so much time and energy making all those sperm. It takes an average of 72 days to produce viable sperm! I mean, not that mine were, which is why I didn't get paid. *shrug* I though all the microwave exposure would just make them faster and stronger.
Keep going for the Facebook video.
Thanks to Rev Doc Dom, who agrees there are very few problems a piece of heavy machinery can't solve.
Read More: breaking things, demolition, heavy machinery, i'm mad as hell and i'm not going to take this any more!, it looks like somebody is angry, man demolition is easily my favorite lition for sure, oh hell no, oh my, smashing things, tear the ceiling out, there seems to be some sort of disagreement, wrecking things