Holy Smokes: Construction Worker Wrecks Hotel With Mini Excavator Over Pay Dispute

This is a video of a construction worker going nuts inside a hotel with a mini excavator after a pay dispute (read: he didn't get paid). My God that must have been fun. I mean the demolition part, not the not getting paid part. Not getting paid sucks, especially after my body spent so much time and energy making all those sperm. It takes an average of 72 days to produce viable sperm! I mean, not that mine were, which is why I didn't get paid. *shrug* I though all the microwave exposure would just make them faster and stronger.

Keep going for the Facebook video.

Thanks to Rev Doc Dom, who agrees there are very few problems a piece of heavy machinery can't solve.