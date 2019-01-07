Hey It's Me, Bear: Bear Rings Family's Video Doorbell

January 7, 2019

bear-rings-doorbell.jpg

This is some footage from a Ring video doorbell in Florida of a black bear that casually strolls onto the home's porch, knocks over and breaks the family's Christmas decorations, then rings the doorbell with its nose so they can admire its handiwork. I just came over to borrow a cup of honey, I swear. Is Goldilocks in there?! OPEN THE DOOR. I demand extradition! She broke my son's chair and now he wants a La-Z-Boy.

Keep going for the video, complete with a guy managing to scare the bear off through the intercom by telling it to go away.

Thanks to hairless, who probably isn't a bear unless he's Fuzzy Wuzzy.

  • Talon184

    Smart bear...he learned well from Winnie the Pooh's mistake of trying to enter through a window.

  • I thought it was the door of Rabbit's house he got stuck in.
    Or am I confused again?

  • Talon184

    I think it was the window....I'm probably remembering wrong though!

  • Talon184

    Hah! Well, one way or another, this bear was smart enough to ring the bell first!

  • Bling Nye

    Bear was being domestically abused, and seeking shelter. http://static.fjcdn.com/gif...

  • The_Wretched

    I bet the bear felt bad after being told to go away. That was the sad part of the movie.

  • Tigerh8r

    Silly old bear!

  • Corky McButterpants

    It's a good job he specified “Bear”, or the raccoon in the bins might have been scared off.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    if youre cold, theyre cold. bring them inside

  • Doog

    Probably returning a picnic basket

