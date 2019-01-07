Hey It's Me, Bear: Bear Rings Family's Video Doorbell

This is some footage from a Ring video doorbell in Florida of a black bear that casually strolls onto the home's porch, knocks over and breaks the family's Christmas decorations, then rings the doorbell with its nose so they can admire its handiwork. I just came over to borrow a cup of honey, I swear. Is Goldilocks in there?! OPEN THE DOOR. I demand extradition! She broke my son's chair and now he wants a La-Z-Boy.

Keep going for the video, complete with a guy managing to scare the bear off through the intercom by telling it to go away.

Thanks to hairless, who probably isn't a bear unless he's Fuzzy Wuzzy.