Guy Slips On Ice, Manages To Smoothly Ninja-Roll Out Of It

January 10, 2019

This is a video from Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine of a man who slips on some ice while crossing the street and manages to cooly ninja-roll out of the fall. Sure it looks like he got a little wet in the process, but now he's got style points he can use to dry himself off. "You can't dry yourself off with style points." Hoho, spoken like a person who's never earned any! *puts on cool guy shades upside down, moonwalks out of cubicle knocking over coworker carrying birthday cake*

Keep going for the video, complete with slow motion instant replay, but skip to 0:15 unless you're into delayed gratification.

Thanks to Chris C, who agrees there are very few situations a good ol' tuck-and-roll can't get you out of.

  • Douchy McDouche

    "JUDO ROLL!!"

  • The_Wretched

    Now you know why the Soviets will defeat us all, a regular parkour program in the schools.

  • Soviets?

  • The_Wretched

    They'll be back.

  • Michael Knight

    crazy... i've only ever fallen forward when tripping on something. never slipping. nice recovery tho, albeit his back is soaked.

