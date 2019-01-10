Guy Slips On Ice, Manages To Smoothly Ninja-Roll Out Of It

This is a video from Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine of a man who slips on some ice while crossing the street and manages to cooly ninja-roll out of the fall. Sure it looks like he got a little wet in the process, but now he's got style points he can use to dry himself off. "You can't dry yourself off with style points." Hoho, spoken like a person who's never earned any! *puts on cool guy shades upside down, moonwalks out of cubicle knocking over coworker carrying birthday cake*

Keep going for the video, complete with slow motion instant replay, but skip to 0:15 unless you're into delayed gratification.

