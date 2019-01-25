Guy Shines World's Brightest Flashlight In Mouth To See If It Can Make Light Come Out His Eyes (SPOILER: Yes!)

This is a video of Youtuber The Action Lab shining the world's brightest flashlight in his mouth to see if the light will bounce around in his skull and come out his eyes. And it does! That's pretty cool. I mean he's not exactly Cyclops from the X-Men, but it's a start. Now if you'll excuse me *Googling radioactive waste for sale* I have a little research to do. "Dammit GW, you're not going to give yourself laser vision shining a flashlight in your mouth and clenching a nuclear waste suppository in your rectum." Oh I'm sorry, I didn't realize I was speaking with the world's leading expert on superpower procurement *under breath* you stupid idiot. "I'll see if I can't help you find a spent uranium fuel rod." Look at you actually being useful for once!

Keep going for the video, complete with a bunch of learning to be done, but what you came to see is from 3:25 - 4:30.

Thanks to Jeffrey S and n0nentity, who agree the key to shooting lasers out of your eyes is learning the secrets of David Lo Pan.