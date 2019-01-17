Guy Makes LEGO Minifigs Out Of Gallium Metal, Melts Them Like Terminators

This is a video of Youtuber DaveHax using LEGO minifig shaped ice molds to make some tiny minifigs out of gallium, then melting them like little Terminators. For those of you unfamiliar, gallium is a solid metal at room temperature, but has a melting point around 86°F (30°C), which allows all this magic to happen. That's cool. Also cool? How much melted gallium looks like mercury. So here's my plan, 1) I show this video to all my least favorite coworkers and then 2) on Monday I bring in some mercury and tell them it's gallium and let them all have a great time playing with it until 3) they all get sick from mercury poisoning. "You have a sick mind, GW." Please, you don't give me enough credit. "You have sick everything, GW." Thank you -- but especially abs and penis, right?

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who informed me he wishes he could turn into a Terminator on Fridays so he could just puddle under the door and leave early without anybody noticing. Hey -- I believe in you. Just not about that.