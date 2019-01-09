Guy Builds Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 Roller Coaster That Would Take Over 12.5 Real-Time Years To Ride

Because everybody needs a hobby and just because you can do something is more than enough justification for someone out there to do it, this is a video of Youtuber Marcel Vos providing a breakdown and tour of the longest roller coaster ever built inside Roller Coaster Tycoon 2, one that would take 12.5 real-time years to ride (previously: the functional calculator roller coaster he built). For reference, that's about 30,000,000 in-game Coaster Tycoon days, or around 82,200 in-game years. This coaster also wins the award for being the most boring roller coaster to ever exist, with most of the ride spent in block-brake stops or creeping along the track at the lowest allowable possible speed. Zero out of two hands in the air, would not ride.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees some things are better left to the imagination.