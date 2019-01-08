Guy Builds Electric Guitar Body From 1,200 Colored Pencils

January 8, 2019

colored-pencil-guitar-1.jpg

This is a video of Youtube Burls Art constructing the body of a Fender Stratocaster style electric guitar out of 1,200 colored pencils and epoxy resin. Just like the first time I ever set eyes on you, I feel like the finished result is breathtaking. "Awww, you mean that, GW?" No I do not. I'm kidding of course I do, I just have to put up a wall so you can't break my heart again. "Let's get married." *tears off suit to reveal wedding dress* I do! "I was joking." Is my love just a game to you? Because I'm really starting to feel this is the sort of relationship that ends with a stabbing.

Keep going for a few more shots and a video of the guitar's construction.

colored-pencil-guitar-2.jpg

colored-pencil-guitar-3.jpg

colored-pencil-guitar-4.jpg

Thanks to KJ, who once a guitar made out of Crayons. That's cool, I want one made out of skulls.

  • sizzlepants

    I like it. Surprised that I also watched all 9+ minutes of that clip.

    I'd like to see another version where the edge pencils are perpendicular to the body (similar to binding), but I'll accept this one hahaha. I missed what kind of pickups he installed, or he didn't mention it. Ultimately though, when it comes to an electric guitar, the player's hands, then the pickups control the tone far more than the material of the body. In this case the tone of the instruments gets clouded with his choice of using a chorus effect in his demo. I still like it though (and kinda jealous).

    Also, I think we might have the same snowboard,

  • TheMajesticWaterRuffalo

    I could use this to sharpen my guitar skills.

  • James Mcelroy

    add some color to your repertoire.

  • James Mcelroy

    Synesthesia nighmare. I can hear the colors, man!

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'd like to see this dropped on a hard surface.

