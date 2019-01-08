Guy Builds Electric Guitar Body From 1,200 Colored Pencils

This is a video of Youtube Burls Art constructing the body of a Fender Stratocaster style electric guitar out of 1,200 colored pencils and epoxy resin. Just like the first time I ever set eyes on you, I feel like the finished result is breathtaking. "Awww, you mean that, GW?" No I do not. I'm kidding of course I do, I just have to put up a wall so you can't break my heart again. "Let's get married." *tears off suit to reveal wedding dress* I do! "I was joking." Is my love just a game to you? Because I'm really starting to feel this is the sort of relationship that ends with a stabbing.

Keep going for a few more shots and a video of the guitar's construction.

Thanks to KJ, who once a guitar made out of Crayons. That's cool, I want one made out of skulls.