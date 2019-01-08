Guy Builds A Terrifying Snowmonster In His Yard

This is the terrifying lamprey/centipede inspired snowmonster constructed in his yard by artist Zach Frost, who I think we can all agree has a great name for a snowmonster sculptor. Still *shaking head sadly* I'm afraid poor Frosty never stood a chance. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to gather whatever belongings I can of Frosty's for the memorial service. "You're going to dig through the snowmonster's waste for that magic hat, aren't you?" Please, a magic hat with the power to bring inanimate objects to life -- what would I ever want with that? "I'll go grab a snow shovel." And make it snappy.

Keep going for a closeup of its face.

Thanks to speakerbox, who informed me he plans on constructing an entire yard of different snowmonsters and making the local news. Dare to dream.