Going The Extra Mile: Guy Creates Immersive Special Effects For Fireball Island Board Game

These are twelve videos highlighting a bunch of the immersive light, sound and smoke special effects that Youtuber andyk created to enhance he and his family's Fireball Island playing experience during the holidays (with bonus Christmas tunes playing in the background). He says he plans to add even more effects in the future, as well as potentially modify the gameboard with terrain and possibly even a smoking volcano. That definitely sounds value-add. Also, for those of you unaware, there was a Kickstarter to bring Fireball Island back from the grave a while ago, and you can buy one HERE (although it doesn't play the same as the original). Also, I like how he used the audio from Aladdin when Abu tries to steal the forbidden treasure as the voice of the game's Vul-Kar in the first video. That was a nice touch. "And an erotic one." Exac-- wait, what?! "I said 'and an erotic one.'" Oh, right, yes, agreed.

Keep going for all the videos while I speculate how long we'll have to wait for an incredibly disappointing Fireball Island movie.

Thanks to Valerie D, for reminding me I played so much Fireball Island with my brother growing up that we wore the color off the island in places.