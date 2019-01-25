Go Go Camo!: Video Of An Octopus Hiding In Plain Sight

January 25, 2019

octopus-hiding-in-plain-sight.jpg

This is a video from the French Riviera (oui, oui monsieur) of an octopus doing its best to hide amongst the seagrass. And he would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for these meddling divers. Once the octopus realizes the jig is up it quickly reveals itself then blasts off with a jet of ink. Remember: it's always good to have an escape plan. Like even right now I'm plotting how I can leave work at lunch today and not come back for the rest of the afternoon. "So what's your plan?" Okay -- so I'm thinking I leave for lunch like I regularly do.
"Mmhmm?" Then just never come back. "It sounds complicated." Dammit, you're right. Plan B: smoke bomb and a hang glider.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Pavel, who agrees hiding in plain sight is the best because then you don't actually have to go anywhere.

  • Lorraine H. Swaney

  • The_Wretched

    Mimic octopus. Also, the Elder Gods are real (and I'm an atheist!).

