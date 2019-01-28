Freaky Deaky: Timelapse Of A Hercules Beetle's Metamorphosis

January 28, 2019

This is a National Geographic timelapse video of a Hercules beetle (the longest extant species of beetle, and one of the world's largest flying insects, previously seen here) metamorphosing from larvae to full-size Kevin Sorbo beetle. Fascinating. Also: freaky deaky. It's hard to believe there are even insects that grow that large. It's also hard to believe the size of the cockroach I found hanging onto the side of one of my shoes yesterday when I went to put them on. Thankfully it was dead. It was the size of a Reese's Peanut Butter Easter Egg. "GW? Please don't use Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs as a size reference for something so gross ever again." Ahahaahaha, my girlfriend is gonna be pissed when she reads this, those things are her life.

  • AtomicMountain

    "We're gonna need a bigger boot."

  • Eric Ord

    Isn't Kevin Sorbo some kind of weird creationist or something now?

  • ChungLingSoo

    That is Alien movie stuff! If they ever make another of the franchise they need to add in some kind of icky metamorphosis like this.

  • James Mcelroy

    they should drop one of those grubs in someone's ear.

  • Big Dog on Krampus
  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    I was gonna make a long post using WORDS about Starship Troopers influences, but some JERK with a youtube link beat me to it. /s

  • Munihausen

    movie is so great

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Zergs' ancestors...

