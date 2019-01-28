Freaky Deaky: Timelapse Of A Hercules Beetle's Metamorphosis

This is a National Geographic timelapse video of a Hercules beetle (the longest extant species of beetle, and one of the world's largest flying insects, previously seen here) metamorphosing from larvae to full-size Kevin Sorbo beetle. Fascinating. Also: freaky deaky. It's hard to believe there are even insects that grow that large. It's also hard to believe the size of the cockroach I found hanging onto the side of one of my shoes yesterday when I went to put them on. Thankfully it was dead. It was the size of a Reese's Peanut Butter Easter Egg. "GW? Please don't use Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs as a size reference for something so gross ever again." Ahahaahaha, my girlfriend is gonna be pissed when she reads this, those things are her life.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to my pal Terry, who loves bugs the same way I love dinosaurs and outer space: with all his coal-black heart.