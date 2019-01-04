Florida Man Tries To Evade Police By Diving Into Dumpster

January 4, 2019

Because garbage is practically Florida Man's natural habitat, this is some helicopter footage (plus bonus body-cam video) of Florida Man trying to evade the police by hiding in a dumpster behind the International Academy of Hair Design in South Daytona (mmmm, bleach and toner). Apparently the chase started when police spotted the suspect speeding with no lights on, which quickly developed into running from an attempted traffic stop, to what you see in the video. Obviously, the dumpster diving didn't work, and you can clearly see two police K9s in the video that were disappointed they didn't get to taste Florida Man's legs that night. But don't worry, I'm sure there will be more than enough Florida Man to go around for breakfast.

Thanks to Greg C, who agrees you're better off finding a sewer and telling the Ninja Turtles you were running from the Foot Clan.

