Finally, A Decent Pizza Cutter/Fork Combo Utensil

January 22, 2019

pizza-cutter-fork.jpg

Because there's no such thing as too many novelty pizza gadgets, this is the $13 pizza cutter/fork hybrid utensil. The pizza cork (pizza futter?) allows a user to effortlessly cut pizza into bite-size pieces with the wheel blade, then shovel it down their gullet with the fork. Alternatively, just eat the pizza folded up in paper plate like a normal person who only takes four minutes to eat dinner so they can get back to playing video games. And by video games I mean love games. And by love games *setting down controller* I mean your heart is mine now.

Thanks again to Closet Nerd, who agrees Hot Pockets are hassle free except for setting your mouth on fire.

Read More: cutting things, eating things, it slices it dices it, kitchen, kitchen products, pizza, pizza is life, pizza life, real products that exist, sure why not, the pinnacle of human achievement, what a time to be alive
