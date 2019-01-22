Finally, A Decent Pizza Cutter/Fork Combo Utensil

Because there's no such thing as too many novelty pizza gadgets, this is the $13 pizza cutter/fork hybrid utensil. The pizza cork (pizza futter?) allows a user to effortlessly cut pizza into bite-size pieces with the wheel blade, then shovel it down their gullet with the fork. Alternatively, just eat the pizza folded up in paper plate like a normal person who only takes four minutes to eat dinner so they can get back to playing video games. And by video games I mean love games. And by love games *setting down controller* I mean your heart is mine now.

