Finally, A Ceiling Fan For People With No Room For A Ceiling Fan

This is a video of a pendant light/ceiling fan combo from the Terna Collection by Kichler. It features small curved fan blades that spin around the exterior of a pendant lamp for places too small for a traditional ceiling fan or just someone who wants their fan to look like nobody else's. Cool I guess, but do you really not have room for a ceiling fan? Because my apartment is barely big enough to swing a rat, and I have two ceiling fans. "Did you mean cat?" No I did not. Also you really don't have room for a regular ceiling fan in your place then you need to have a few choice words with your landlord, because they rented you a closet.

Keep going for an entirely too long video about ceiling fans while I try to put a shirt on under the fan in my bedroom and tear my fingers up.

Thanks to DL, who agrees there's absolutely nothing wrong with duct taping a box fan to the ceiling provided you've accepted your hovel for what it is.